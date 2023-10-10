The Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks meet at PPG Paints Arena in the first game of the season on Tuesday, October 10 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

As the puck drops for the start of the NHL season, here's who we pick to take home the victory in Tuesday's action.

Penguins vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final result of Penguins 5, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-225)

Penguins (-225) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Computer Predicted Spread: Penguins (-2.8)

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins were 40-31-11 overall and 9-11-20 in overtime contests last season.

Pittsburgh was 13-8-10 (36 points) in its 31 games decided by one goal.

In the 13 games last season the Penguins scored only one goal, they went 1-11-1 (three points).

Pittsburgh finished 3-11-4 in the 18 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 10 points).

The Penguins scored at least three goals in 49 games (36-7-6, 78 points).

In the 28 games when Pittsburgh scored a lone power-play goal, it went 15-11-2 to register 32 points.

When it outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh was 26-14-3 (55 points).

The Penguins' opponent had more shots in 37 games last season. The Penguins went 12-17-8 in those contests (32 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 16th 3.18 Goals Scored 2.46 32nd 19th 3.21 Goals Allowed 3.65 28th 4th 34.4 Shots 27 31st 25th 32.8 Shots Allowed 33.6 28th 14th 21.72% Power Play % 16.38% 28th 16th 79.09% Penalty Kill % 76.19% 22nd

Penguins vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

