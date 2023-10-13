The Colorado Buffaloes (4-2) and the Stanford Cardinal (1-4) play on Friday, October 13, 2023 at Folsom Field in a clash of Pac-12 foes.

Colorado has the 41st-ranked scoring offense this season (33.0 points per game), and has been worse on defense, ranking 12th-worst with 34.2 points allowed per game. This season has been rough for Stanford on both offense and defense, as it is putting up just 19.2 points per contest (16th-worst) and ceding 34.6 points per game (11th-worst).

Colorado vs. Stanford Game Info

Date: Friday, October 13, 2023

Friday, October 13, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Colorado vs. Stanford Key Statistics

Colorado Stanford 415.8 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.6 (121st) 465.5 (129th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 445.2 (81st) 78.7 (129th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.8 (74th) 337.2 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.8 (104th) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 9 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (128th)

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has 2,020 pass yards for Colorado, completing 72.7% of his passes and recording 16 touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Dylan Edwards has racked up 217 yards on 47 carries while finding the end zone one time. He's also caught 20 passes for 193 yards (32.2 per game) and three touchdowns through the air.

Anthony Hankerson has carried the ball 48 times for 214 yards (35.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver's team-leading 507 yards as a receiver have come on 43 catches (out of 59 targets) with two touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has caught 39 passes for 376 yards (62.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Michael Harrison has been the target of 36 passes and compiled 26 receptions for 215 yards, an average of 35.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Stanford Stats Leaders

Ashton Daniels has compiled 561 yards on 60% passing while recording three touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 60 yards .

Casey Filkins has rushed for 197 yards on 31 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

E.J. Smith has racked up 160 yards (on 25 carries) with one touchdown.

Benjamin Yurosek has hauled in 227 receiving yards on 15 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Elic Ayomanor has 15 receptions (on 26 targets) for a total of 207 yards (41.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Mudia Reuben has racked up 148 reciving yards (29.6 ypg) this season.

