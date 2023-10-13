Eva Lys 2023 Winners Open Odds
Eva Lys' run in the Winners Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will play Ekaterina (1996) Makarova. Lys' monyeline odds to win the tournament at BT Arena are +400, the No. 2 odds in the field.
Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Winners Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Lys at the 2023 Winners Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: October 14-22
- Venue: BT Arena
- Location: Cluj-Napoca, Romania
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Lys' Next Match
After beating Jaqueline Adina Cristian 2-6, 7-5, 6-2, Lys will meet Makarova in the quarterfinals on Friday, October 20 at 11:00 AM ET.
Want to bet on Lys? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Lys Stats
- In the Round of 16, Lys was victorious 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 against Cristian on Thursday.
- Lys is 18-11 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament wins.
- In eight hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Lys is 15-7 in matches.
- Through 29 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Lys has played 18.3 games per match. She won 56.2% of them.
- Lys, in 22 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 18.9 games per match and won 57.6% of them.
- Lys has won 47.3% of her return games and 65.7% of her service games over the past year.
- Lys has claimed 67.1% of her service games on hard courts and 48.3% of her return games over the past year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.