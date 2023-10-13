If you live in Fayette County, West Virginia and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fayette County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Weir High School at Albert Gallatin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Uniontown, PA

Uniontown, PA Conference: Freelance

Freelance How to Stream: Watch Here

Meadow Bridge High School at Summers County High School