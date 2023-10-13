West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kanawha County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
In Kanawha County, West Virginia, there are exciting high school football games on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Kanawha County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Riverside High School at South Charleston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: South Charleston, WV
- Conference: Mountain State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
