The Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals square off at Capital One Arena on Friday, October 13 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Penguins vs Capitals Additional Info

Penguins Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Penguins allowed 263 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in league play.

The Penguins' 261 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 16th in the NHL.

They had the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at -2.

The 63 power-play goals the Penguins recorded last season (on 290 power-play chances) were the eighth-most in the NHL.

The Penguins' 21.72% power-play conversion rate was 14th in the league.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Erik Karlsson 82 25 76 101 101 81 0% Sidney Crosby 82 33 60 93 67 59 53% Evgeni Malkin 82 27 56 83 105 82 49.3% Jake Guentzel 78 36 37 73 48 44 50% Rickard Rakell 82 28 32 60 42 29 47.6%

Capitals Stats & Trends (2022)

The Capitals gave up 261 total goals (3.2 per game), 18th in the league.

With 253 goals (3.1 per game) last season, the Capitals had the league's 20th-ranked offense.

Their -8 goal differential was 20th in the league.

With 52 power-play goals (on 245 chances), the Capitals were 16th in the NHL.

The Capitals had the league's 16th-ranked power-play percentage (21.22%).

Capitals Key Players