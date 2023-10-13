Friday's NHL matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins (0-1) and the Washington Capitals (0-0-0) at Capital One Arena sees the Penguins as road favorites (-120 moneyline odds to win) against the Capitals (+100). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Penguins vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Penguins vs. Capitals Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Penguins Moneyline Capitals Moneyline Total BetMGM -120 +100 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Capitals Betting Trends

The Penguins have been a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they lost).

Pittsburgh has had moneyline odds set at -120 or shorter in just one game this season, and lost.

Washington has not played with moneyline odds of +100 or longer once this season.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.