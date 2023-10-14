The Shriners Children's Open is nearing the end, and prior to the final round Adam Hadwin is in first place with a score of -15.

Looking to place a wager on Adam Hadwin at the Shriners Children's Open this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +425 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

71 / 7,255 yards Hadwin Odds to Win: +425 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Adam Hadwin Insights

Hadwin has finished under par eight times and scored six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Hadwin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

Hadwin has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

In his past five tournaments, Hadwin has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Hadwin has qualified for the weekend three times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 29 -6 270 0 16 1 3 $2.9M

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

In Hadwin's previous seven entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 four times, including one top-five finish. His average finish has been 15th.

Hadwin has made the cut in six of his past seven appearances at this tournament.

Hadwin last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 10th.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,255 yards, 240 yards longer than average.

The courses that Hadwin has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,357 yards, while TPC Summerlin will be at 7,255 yards this week.

Hadwin's Last Time Out

Hadwin shot below average on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 18th percentile of the field.

His 4.06-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the BMW Championship ranked in the 22nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the eight par-5 holes at the BMW Championship, Hadwin shot better than only 0% of the field (averaging 5.13 strokes).

Hadwin carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship (the field averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Hadwin recorded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Hadwin had more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 8.8 on the 48 par-4s at the BMW Championship.

At that last tournament, Hadwin's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse 12 times (compared to the field's better average, 7.7).

Hadwin finished the BMW Championship without registering a birdie on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the BMW Championship, Hadwin recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.5.

All statistics in this article reflect Hadwin's performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

