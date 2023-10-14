With Week 7 of the college football schedule upon us, which teams are the leading contenders at the top Big Sky, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where each team stands, take a look at our power rankings below.

Big Sky Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Idaho

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 8-0

5-1 | 8-0 Overall Rank: 4th

4th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 12th

12th Last Game: W 42-14 vs Cal Poly

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Montana

Montana Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Montana State

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-2

4-1 | 9-2 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 34th

34th Last Game: W 38-22 vs Portland State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Cal Poly

Cal Poly Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Sacramento State

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 8-2

4-1 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 16th

16th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 30th

30th Last Game: W 31-30 vs Northern Arizona

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Northern Colorado

@ Northern Colorado Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Portland State

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 6-2

2-3 | 6-2 Overall Rank: 23rd

23rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 22nd

22nd Last Game: L 38-22 vs Montana State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Northern Arizona

@ Northern Arizona Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Eastern Washington

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

2-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 30th

30th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 44-36 vs Idaho

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Idaho State

@ Idaho State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. UC Davis

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 7-2

3-3 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 32nd

32nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 83rd

83rd Last Game: L 31-23 vs Montana

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Weber State

@ Weber State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Weber State

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 4-4

3-3 | 4-4 Overall Rank: 49th

49th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 29th

29th Last Game: L 27-10 vs Northern Arizona

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: UC Davis

UC Davis Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Montana

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 4-5

5-1 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 60th

60th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 111th

111th Last Game: W 31-23 vs UC Davis

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Idaho

@ Idaho Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Northern Arizona

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 2-7

2-4 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 66th

66th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 27th

27th Last Game: W 27-10 vs Weber State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Portland State

Portland State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Idaho State

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-8

1-4 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 95th

95th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 80th

80th Last Game: L 28-20 vs Montana

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Cal Poly

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 2-6

2-4 | 2-6 Overall Rank: 98th

98th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 62nd

62nd Last Game: L 42-14 vs Idaho

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Montana State

@ Montana State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Northern Colorado

Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-5 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 113th

113th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 57th

57th Last Game: L 28-21 vs Weber State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Sacramento State

Sacramento State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

