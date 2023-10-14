Marshall vs. Georgia State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
In the game between the Georgia State Panthers and Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM, our projection model expects the Panthers to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Marshall vs. Georgia State Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Georgia State (-1.5)
|Over (53.5)
|Georgia State 30, Marshall 26
Week 7 Sun Belt Predictions
Marshall Betting Info (2023)
- The Thundering Herd have a 51.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Thundering Herd is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Marshall is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season.
- Three of the Thundering Herd's four games with a set total have hit the over (75%).
- The average over/under for Marshall games this season is 8.7 fewer points than the point total of 53.5 for this outing.
Georgia State Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Panthers a 53.5% chance to win.
- The Panthers' record against the spread is 3-1-0.
- In games they have played as 1.5-point favorites or more, Georgia State has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.
- One of the Panthers' four games this season has hit the over.
- Georgia State games average 55 total points per game this season, 1.5 greater than the over/under for this matchup.
Thundering Herd vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Georgia State
|31
|23.8
|28
|25.7
|35.5
|21
|Marshall
|31.6
|26
|28.7
|23
|36
|30.5
