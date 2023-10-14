Sun Belt foes match up when the Georgia State Panthers (4-1) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-1) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium.

Georgia State ranks 57th in total offense (411.4 yards per game) and 103rd in total defense (402.8 yards allowed per game) this year. From an offensive standpoint, Marshall is compiling 31.6 points per game (51st-ranked). It ranks 72nd in the FBS on defense (26 points given up per game).

Marshall vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Marshall vs. Georgia State Key Statistics

Marshall Georgia State 413.6 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.4 (91st) 349.6 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402.8 (51st) 156 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174 (48th) 257.6 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 237.4 (67th) 10 (91st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 9 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (58th)

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has been a dual threat for Marshall this season. He has 1,205 passing yards (241 per game) while completing 66.5% of his passes. He's tossed six touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 187 yards (37.4 ypg) on 63 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Rasheen Ali has run the ball 105 times for 538 yards, with nine touchdowns.

Caleb Coombs has totaled 19 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 185 (37 yards per game). He's been targeted 25 times and has two touchdowns.

Cade Conley has racked up 167 receiving yards (33.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 18 receptions.

Caleb McMillan has racked up 154 reciving yards (30.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has thrown for 1,187 yards, completing 68.7% of his passes and tossing seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 288 yards (57.6 ypg) on 58 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Marcus Carroll, has carried the ball 115 times for 583 yards (116.6 per game), scoring nine times. He's also caught 10 passes for 88 yards.

Robert Lewis has hauled in 26 catches for 500 yards (100 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Tailique Williams has caught 15 passes for 268 yards (53.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jacari Carter has racked up 16 receptions for 124 yards, an average of 24.8 yards per game.

