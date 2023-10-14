Big Ten foes will clash when the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (6-0) battle the Indiana Hoosiers (2-3). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Michigan vs. Indiana?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Michigan 40, Indiana 5

Michigan 40, Indiana 5 Michigan has been favored on the moneyline a total of five times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Wolverines have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of or shorter.

This season, Indiana has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Hoosiers have a record of in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wolverines a 0.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Michigan (-33.5)



Michigan (-33.5) So far this season Michigan has two victories against the spread.

In 2023, the Wolverines are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 33.5 points or more (in three chances).

Thus far in 2023 Indiana has two wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (45.5)



Under (45.5) Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in a game twice this season.

There have been two games featuring Indiana this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 45.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 58.1 points per game, 12.6 points more than the over/under of 45.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50 54.8 42.8 Implied Total AVG 40.2 46.7 30.5 ATS Record 2-3-0 0-3-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 0-3-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 3-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Indiana

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.3 51.8 49.5 Implied Total AVG 34.5 35.3 32 ATS Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-2 0-1

