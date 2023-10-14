Coming off a victory last time out, the Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Calgary Flames (who also won their previous game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs Flames Additional Info

Penguins Stats & Trends (2022)

The Penguins were 19th in goals against, allowing 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.

The Penguins ranked 16th in the NHL last season with 261 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Their -2 goal differential ranked 18th in the league.

The 63 power-play goals the Penguins put up last season were eighth-best in the NHL (on 290 power-play chances).

The Penguins were 14th in the league with a 21.72% power-play conversion rate.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Erik Karlsson 82 25 76 101 101 81 0% Sidney Crosby 82 33 60 93 67 59 53% Evgeni Malkin 82 27 56 83 105 82 49.3% Jake Guentzel 78 36 37 73 48 44 50% Rickard Rakell 82 28 32 60 42 29 47.6%

Flames Stats & Trends (2022)

The Flames' total of 247 goals conceded (3.0 per game) was 13th in the NHL.

The Flames had 258 goals last season (3.2 per game), 19th in the NHL.

They had the 17th-ranked goal differential in the league at +11.

The Flames had 50 power-play goals (on 252 chances), 18th in the NHL.

The Flames had the NHL's 19th-ranked power-play percentage (19.84%).

Flames Key Players