How to Watch the Penguins vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 14
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a victory last time out, the Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Calgary Flames (who also won their previous game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Watch the Penguins-Flames game on ESPN+ and SportsNet PT.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Penguins vs Flames Additional Info
|Penguins vs Flames Odds/Over/Under
|Penguins vs Flames Prediction
|Penguins vs Flames Betting Trends & Stats
Penguins Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Penguins were 19th in goals against, allowing 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.
- The Penguins ranked 16th in the NHL last season with 261 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Their -2 goal differential ranked 18th in the league.
- The 63 power-play goals the Penguins put up last season were eighth-best in the NHL (on 290 power-play chances).
- The Penguins were 14th in the league with a 21.72% power-play conversion rate.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Erik Karlsson
|82
|25
|76
|101
|101
|81
|0%
|Sidney Crosby
|82
|33
|60
|93
|67
|59
|53%
|Evgeni Malkin
|82
|27
|56
|83
|105
|82
|49.3%
|Jake Guentzel
|78
|36
|37
|73
|48
|44
|50%
|Rickard Rakell
|82
|28
|32
|60
|42
|29
|47.6%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Flames Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Flames' total of 247 goals conceded (3.0 per game) was 13th in the NHL.
- The Flames had 258 goals last season (3.2 per game), 19th in the NHL.
- They had the 17th-ranked goal differential in the league at +11.
- The Flames had 50 power-play goals (on 252 chances), 18th in the NHL.
- The Flames had the NHL's 19th-ranked power-play percentage (19.84%).
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Lindholm
|80
|22
|42
|64
|33
|42
|55.7%
|Nazem Kadri
|82
|24
|32
|56
|50
|34
|47.5%
|Mikael Backlund
|82
|19
|37
|56
|43
|60
|50.9%
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|79
|15
|40
|55
|62
|34
|33.3%
|Rasmus Andersson
|79
|11
|38
|49
|51
|29
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.