The Pittsburgh Penguins (1-1) take on the Calgary Flames (1-0) at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SportsNet PT, with both teams back in action after a win. The Penguins took down the Washington Capitals 4-0 in their most recent outing, while the Flames are coming off a 5-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

Penguins vs. Flames Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

ESPN+ and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-115) Flames (-105) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins were victorious in 11 of their 18 games (61.1%) when favored on the moneyline a season ago.

Pittsburgh posted a 11-7 win-loss record last season when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter (61.1% win percentage).

The Penguins' implied moneyline win probability is 53.5% in this contest.

Last season, Pittsburgh and its opponent combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 6.5 goals 36 times.

Penguins vs Flames Additional Info

Penguins vs. Flames Rankings

Penguins 2022-23 Total (Rank) Flames 2022-23 Total (Rank) 261 (16th) Goals 258 (19th) 263 (19th) Goals Allowed 247 (13th) 63 (8th) Power Play Goals 50 (18th) 55 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 47 (13th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

The Penguins' 261 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 16th in the league.

Pittsburgh gave up 263 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL action in goals against.

Their -2 goal differential ranked 18th in the league.

The 63 power-play goals Pittsburgh put up last season were the eighth-most in the NHL (on 290 chances).

The Penguins had the league's 14th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.72%).

Pittsburgh scored five shorthanded goals last season.

The Penguins' 79.09% penalty-kill success rate ranked 16th in the league.

The Penguins had the ninth-best faceoff win rate in the NHL, at 52.1%.

Pittsburgh had a 9.3% shooting percentage, which ranked 25th in the league.

The Penguins shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 28.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

