Best Bets, Odds for the 49ers vs. Browns Game – Week 6
The Cleveland Browns (2-2) host a streaking San Francisco 49ers (5-0) team on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium (with best bets available). The 49ers have won five games in a row.
When is 49ers vs. Browns?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Both BetMGM and the model expect the 49ers to walk away with the win, but the model spread (10.5) is 1.5 points further in their direction.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the 49ers' implied win probability is 82.9%.
- The 49ers have won all five of the games they have been the moneyline favorite this season.
- San Francisco has played as a moneyline favorite of -485 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.
- The Browns have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Cleveland has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +370 odds on them winning this game.
Other Week 6 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: San Francisco (-9)
- The 49ers are 4-1-0 against the spread this season.
- San Francisco is a perfect 2-0 ATS when playing as at least 9-point favorites.
- The Browns have gone 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (35.5)
- The two teams average a combined 16.9 more points per game (52.4) than this game's over/under of 35.5 points.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 6.9 less points per game (28.6) than this matchup's over/under of 35.5 points.
- 49ers games have gone over the point total on three of five occasions (60%).
- One of the Browns' four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).
Christian McCaffrey Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 109.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|5
|102.0
|7
|33.6
|1
Jerome Ford Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|4
|46.5
|1
|19.3
|2
