Amari Cooper did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 6 game against the San Francisco 49ers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Cooper's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In the passing game, Cooper has been targeted 31 times, with season stats of 259 yards on 18 receptions (14.4 per catch) and one TD.

Amari Cooper Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Browns this week: David Njoku (DNP/face): 16 Rec; 138 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Browns vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Cooper 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 31 18 259 18 1 14.4

Cooper Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 37 0 Week 2 @Steelers 10 7 90 0 Week 3 Titans 8 7 116 1 Week 4 Ravens 6 1 16 0

