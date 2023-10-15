Amari Cooper will be running routes against the 13th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Cleveland Browns meet the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Cooper's stat line features 18 catches for a team-high 259 yards and one score. He is averaging 64.8 yards per game, and has been targeted 31 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Cooper and the Browns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cooper vs. the 49ers

Cooper vs the 49ers (since 2021): 1 GP / 64 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 64 REC YPG / REC TD San Francisco has allowed one opposing receiver to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The 49ers have surrendered a TD pass to four opposing players this year.

San Francisco has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 202.6 passing yards the 49ers give up per outing makes them the 13th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The 49ers' defense is seventh in the league by allowing one passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (five total passing TDs).

Watch Browns vs 49ers on Fubo!

Amari Cooper Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 41.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Cooper with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cooper Receiving Insights

Cooper has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet twice in four games this season.

Cooper has been targeted on 31 of his team's 138 passing attempts this season (22.5% target share).

He is averaging 8.4 yards per target (42nd in NFL play), averaging 259 yards on 31 passes thrown his way.

Cooper has had a touchdown catch in one of four games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 14.3% of his team's seven offensive touchdowns this season (one).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cooper's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/24/2023 Week 3 8 TAR / 7 REC / 116 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 9/18/2023 Week 2 10 TAR / 7 REC / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.