Amari Cooper vs. the 49ers' Defense: Week 6 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
In Week 6 action at Cleveland Browns Stadium, the Cleveland Browns' Amari Cooper will be up against the San Francisco 49ers defense and Talanoa Hufanga. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on this matchup between the Cleveland pass catchers versus the 49ers' secondary.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Browns vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Amari Cooper Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. 49ers
|31.9
|8
|44
|110
|7.69
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Amari Cooper vs. Talanoa Hufanga Insights
Amari Cooper & the Browns' Offense
- Amari Cooper's 259 receiving yards (64.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 18 catches on 31 targets with one touchdown.
- Through the air, Cleveland's passing offense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks last in the league with 690 passing yards (172.5 per contest). In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 29th (5).
- With just 76 points (19 per game), the Browns are having trouble finding the end zone this year.
- Cleveland, which is averaging 34.5 pass attempts per game, ranks 12th in the NFL.
- In the red zone, the Browns air it out less often than most of the league, throwing seven times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (41.2% red-zone pass rate), which ranks worst in the NFL.
Talanoa Hufanga & the 49ers' Defense
- Talanoa Hufanga leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 17 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.
- Defensively, San Francisco is ranked 13th in passing yards conceded in the league, at 1,013 (202.6 per game).
- The 49ers are conceding 13.6 points per game, the second-fewest in the NFL.
- San Francisco has allowed one player to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The 49ers have given up a touchdown pass to four players this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Amari Cooper vs. Talanoa Hufanga Advanced Stats
|Amari Cooper
|Talanoa Hufanga
|Rec. Targets
|31
|6
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|18
|2
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|14.4
|3
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|259
|17
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|64.8
|3.4
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|18
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|1
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|1
|2
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.