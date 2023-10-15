On Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Highmark Stadium, the New York Giants (1-4) are two-touchdown underdogs as they aim to end their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the Buffalo Bills (3-2). For this game, an over/under of 44.5 has been set.

Before the Bills square off against the Giants, here are their betting trends and insights. Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Giants as they ready for this matchup against the Bills.

Bills vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Buffalo Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Bills (-14) 44.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bills (-14) 44.5 -900 +610 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Buffalo vs. New York Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: NBC

Bills vs. Giants Betting Insights

Buffalo is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

Two of Buffalo's five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

New York has not won a game against the spread this year.

One New York game (out of five) has hit the over this year.

