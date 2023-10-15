Browns vs. 49ers Injury Report — Week 6
For their matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (5-0) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, October 15 at 1:00 PM , the Cleveland Browns (2-2) have seven players on the injury report.
The Browns' last game was a 28-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
In their last game, the 49ers knocked off the Dallas Cowboys 42-10.
Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|Shoulder
|Out
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Ethan Pocic
|C
|Chest
|Questionable
|Myles Garrett
|DE
|Foot
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Joel Bitonio
|OG
|Knee
|Out
|David Njoku
|TE
|Face
|Questionable
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|Hip
|Out
San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Aaron Banks
|OL
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Dre Greenlaw
|LB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|George Kittle
|TE
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Browns vs. 49ers Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Browns Season Insights
- The Browns rank 20th in the NFL with 316.3 total yards per contest, but they've been carried by their defense, which ranks best by allowing only 196.8 total yards per game.
- The Browns rank 23rd in the NFL with 19 points per contest, but they've been carried by their defense, which ranks third-best by giving up just 15 points per contest.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Browns are a bottom-five passing attack, posting just 172.5 passing yards per game (third-worst). On the bright side, they are thriving on defense, ceding only 125 passing yards per contest (best).
- Things have been positive for Cleveland on both offense and defense, as it is putting up 143.8 rushing yards per game (fifth-best) and surrendering only 71.8 rushing yards per game (fourth-best).
- The Browns have struggled in terms of turnovers, as the team's turnover margin of -7 is fourth-worst in the NFL.
Browns vs. 49ers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: 49ers (-9.5)
- Moneyline: 49ers (-500), Browns (+375)
- Total: 36 points
