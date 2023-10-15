The San Francisco 49ers (5-0) are favored by 6.5 points as they look to keep their five-game winning streak going in a game versus the Cleveland Browns (2-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The contest's point total is listed at 37.5.

Before the 49ers meet the Browns, check out their betting insights and trends. As the Browns prepare for this matchup against the 49ers, take a look at their recent betting insights and trends.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Browns vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Cleveland Moneyline BetMGM 49ers (-6.5) 37.5 -275 +225 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel 49ers (-6.5) 37.5 -275 +225 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 6 Odds

Cleveland vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Browns vs. 49ers Betting Insights

Cleveland owns two wins against the spread this year.

One Cleveland game (out of four) has gone over the point total this season.

San Francisco's ATS record is 4-0-1 this season.

The 49ers have won twice ATS (2-0-1) as a 6.5-point favorite or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in three of San Francisco's five games with a set total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.