The San Francisco 49ers (5-0) will aim to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Cleveland Browns (2-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

49ers and Browns betting insights and trends can be found below before they play on Sunday.

Browns vs. 49ers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 49ers 9.5 36 -500 +375

Browns vs. 49ers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland Browns

The Browns and their opponents have scored more than 36 combined points once this season.

The average over/under for Cleveland's outings this season is 40.4, 4.4 more points than this game's point total.

The Browns have covered the spread twice in four games with a set spread.

The Browns lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Cleveland has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +375.

San Francisco 49ers

The average point total in San Francisco's contests this year is 43.9, 7.9 more than this matchup's over/under.

The 49ers have put together a record of 4-0-1 against the spread this season.

The 49ers have won all five games when favored on the moneyline this season.

San Francisco has played as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

49ers vs. Browns Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games 49ers 33.4 2 13.6 2 43.9 5 5 Browns 19.0 30 15.0 1 40.4 1 4

Browns

San Francisco is unbeaten against the spread and 3-0 overall in its past three games.

In San Francisco's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

The 49ers have 99 more points than their opponents this season (19.8 per game), and the Browns have scored just 16 more points than their opponents (4.0 per game).

Browns Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.4 41.0 38.5 Implied Team Total AVG 20.8 21.0 20.0 ATS Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 0-3-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

49ers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.9 44.2 43.5 Implied Team Total AVG 25.6 26.7 24.0 ATS Record 4-0-1 3-0-0 1-0-1 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 3-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

