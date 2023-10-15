Will David Njoku Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
David Njoku did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns match up with the San Francisco 49ers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Seeking Njoku's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In terms of season stats, Njoku has been targeted 18 times and has 16 catches for 138 yards (8.6 per reception) and zero TDs.
David Njoku Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Face
- The Browns have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Amari Cooper (DNP/nir - rest): 18 Rec; 259 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Browns vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Njoku 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|18
|16
|138
|99
|0
|8.6
Njoku Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|3
|2
|24
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|4
|4
|48
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|4
|4
|20
|0
|Week 4
|Ravens
|7
|6
|46
|0
