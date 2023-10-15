Cleveland Browns receiver David Njoku will face the San Francisco 49ers and their 13th-ranked passing defense in Week 6, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Njoku's 16 grabs (on 18 targets) have netted him 138 yards (to average 34.5 per game).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Njoku and the Browns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Njoku vs. the 49ers

Njoku vs the 49ers (since 2021): No games

No games San Francisco has allowed one opposing receiver to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The 49ers have allowed four opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with San Francisco on the season.

Njoku will square off against the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this week. The 49ers concede 202.6 passing yards per game.

The 49ers have the No. 7 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding five this season (one per game).

Watch Browns vs 49ers on Fubo!

Browns Player Previews

David Njoku Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Njoku with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Njoku Receiving Insights

Njoku, in two of four games this year, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Njoku has received 13.0% of his team's 138 passing attempts this season (18 targets).

He has 138 receiving yards on 18 targets to rank 57th in league play with 7.7 yards per target.

Njoku, in four games this season, has zero TD receptions.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Njoku's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 6 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 4 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 9/18/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.