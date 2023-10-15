Will David Njoku cash his Week 6 anytime TD player prop when the Cleveland Browns play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Will David Njoku score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60 if he scores a TD)

Njoku has racked up 138 yards on 16 receptions, averaging 34.5 yards per game.

Njoku does not have a TD reception this season in four games.

David Njoku Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 3 2 24 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 4 48 0 Week 3 Titans 4 4 20 0 Week 4 Ravens 7 6 46 0

