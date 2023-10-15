Will Deshaun Watson Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Deshaun Watson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns play the San Francisco 49ers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Seeking Watson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Heading into Week 6, Watson is averaging 226.0 passing yards per game (678 total). Other season stats include four touchdown passes, two interceptions and a 63.7% completion percentage (65-for-102), plus 15 carries for 83 yards one touchdown.
Deshaun Watson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
Browns vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Watson 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|65
|102
|63.7%
|678
|4
|2
|6.6
|15
|83
|1
Watson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|16
|29
|154
|1
|1
|5
|45
|1
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|22
|40
|235
|1
|1
|6
|22
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|27
|33
|289
|2
|0
|4
|16
|0
