Will Dyami Brown Score a Touchdown Against the Falcons in Week 6?
Will Dyami Brown cash his Week 6 anytime TD player prop when the Washington Commanders take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant numbers.
Will Dyami Brown score a touchdown against the Falcons?
Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110 if he scores a TD)
- Brown has hauled in 87 yards receiving (on six catches). He has been targeted 10 times, and posts 17.4 yards per game.
- Brown, in four games this year, has zero TD receptions.
Dyami Brown Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|3
|3
|25
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|3
|2
|51
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|3
|1
|11
|0
