Will Dyami Brown cash his Week 6 anytime TD player prop when the Washington Commanders take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant numbers.

Will Dyami Brown score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110 if he scores a TD)

Brown has hauled in 87 yards receiving (on six catches). He has been targeted 10 times, and posts 17.4 yards per game.

Brown, in four games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Dyami Brown Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Broncos 3 3 25 0 Week 3 Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 3 2 51 0 Week 5 Bears 3 1 11 0

