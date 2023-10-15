In the Week 6 game between the Washington Commanders and the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will John Bates find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will John Bates score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85 if he scores a TD)

Bates has caught eight passes on 10 targets for 83 yards, averaging 16.6 yards per game.

Bates, in four games this year, has zero TD receptions.

John Bates Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Broncos 5 3 46 0 Week 3 Bills 2 2 12 0 Week 4 @Eagles 1 1 6 0 Week 5 Bears 2 2 19 0

