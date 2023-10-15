Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has a difficult matchup in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are allowing the second-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 64.2 per game.

In the ground game, Hunt has carried the rock 10 times for 25 yards (12.5 ypg). In the passing game, Hunt has grabbed two balls for 22 yards (11.0 ypg) this season.

Hunt vs. the 49ers

Hunt vs the 49ers (since 2021): No games

No games The 49ers have not given up 100 or more yards to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

San Francisco has allowed two opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the 49ers this season.

Hunt will face the NFL's second-ranked rush defense this week. The 49ers concede 64.2 yards on the ground per game.

So far this year, the 49ers have given up two passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.4 per game. That ranks sixth in league play.

Kareem Hunt Rushing Props vs. the 49ers

Rushing Yards: 17.5 (-115)

Hunt Rushing Insights

Hunt has come up shy of his rushing yards prop bet total in each of his two games played this season.

The Browns pass on 51.3% of their plays and run on 48.7%. They are 30th in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 131 rushes this season. He's taken 10 of those carries (7.6%).

Hunt has no rushing touchdowns in two games this season.

Kareem Hunt Receiving Props vs the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 6.5 (-111)

Hunt Receiving Insights

Hunt has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet in one of two games this year.

Hunt has been targeted on three of his team's 138 passing attempts this season (2.2% target share).

He has been targeted three times this season, averaging 7.3 yards per target.

Hunt does not have a TD reception this season in two games.

Hunt's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Ravens 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/24/2023 Week 3 5 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs

