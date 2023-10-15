In Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), Phillip Walker and the Cleveland Browns will face the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Walker averaged 121.8 yards passing per game and threw for three TDs last year.

Walker vs. the 49ers

Walker vs the 49ers (since 2021): 1 GP / 60 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 60 PASS YPG / PASS TD Against San Francisco last year, two players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

12 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the 49ers last year.

Against San Francisco last season, six players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last season, the 49ers allowed two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

The 222.9 yards per game conceded by the 49ers through the air last year were the 20th-ranked pass defense in NFL play.

The 49ers' defense was ranked fifth in the NFL with 20 passing TDs allowed last season.

Browns Player Previews

Phillip Walker Passing Props vs. the 49ers

Passing Yards: 171.5 (-115)

171.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-118)

Walker Passing Insights

Walker hit the over on his passing yard total one time last season (20.0% of total opportunities).

The Browns ran 50.4% passing plays and 49.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Walker racked up 731 yards on 106 attempts last year, an average of 6.9 yards per attempt.

Walker threw for a touchdown in two games last year out of six, including multiple TD passes once.

Phillip Walker Rushing Props vs the 49ers

Rushing Yards: 12.5 (-105)

Walker Rushing Insights

Walker exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him two times in five opportunities last season.

In six games last season, Walker did not rush for a touchdown.

Walker's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 10/9/2022 Week 5 5-for-6 / 60 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/16/2022 Week 6 10-for-16 / 60 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/23/2022 Week 7 16-for-22 / 177 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/30/2022 Week 8 19-for-36 / 317 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/6/2022 Week 9 3-for-10 / 9 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 11/10/2022 Week 10 10-for-16 / 108 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs

