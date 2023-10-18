Jake Guentzel and the Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at Little Caesars Arena. Thinking about a bet on Guentzel in the Penguins-Red Wings game? Use our stats and information below.

Jake Guentzel vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Penguins vs Red Wings Game Info

Guentzel Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Guentzel averaged 19:08 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +2.

He had a goal in 31 games last season out of 78 games played, including multiple goals five times.

Guentzel had an assist in 32 of 78 games last season, with multiple assists in five of them.

The implied probability that he goes over his points over/under is 69.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Guentzel going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Guentzel Stats vs. the Red Wings in 2022-23

Defensively, the Red Wings conceded 275 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 22nd in NHL play.

They had the league's 24th-ranked goal differential at -38.

