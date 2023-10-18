The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-1) take on the Detroit Red Wings (2-1) at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, October 18 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max, with each team fresh off a vistory. The Penguins knocked off the Calgary Flames 5-2 in their most recent outing, while the Red Wings are coming off a 4-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Penguins vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-130) Red Wings (+110) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins were victorious in 11 of their 18 games (61.1%) when listed as the moneyline favorite a season ago.

Pittsburgh registered a 11-7 win-loss record last season when playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter (61.1% win percentage).

The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Penguins have a 56.5% chance to win.

Last season, Pittsburgh games went over this one's 6.5-goal total 36 times.

Penguins vs Red Wings Additional Info

Penguins vs. Red Wings Rankings

Penguins 2022-23 Total (Rank) Red Wings 2022-23 Total (Rank) 261 (16th) Goals 237 (24th) 263 (19th) Goals Allowed 275 (22nd) 63 (8th) Power Play Goals 57 (14th) 55 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 54 (17th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

The Penguins ranked 16th in the league last season with 261 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Defensively, Pittsburgh gave up 263 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in league play.

They had the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at -2.

The 63 power-play goals Pittsburgh recorded last season (eighth-most in the NHL) came via 290 chances.

The Penguins had the league's 14th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.72%).

Pittsburgh scored five shorthanded goals last season.

The Penguins killed 79.09% of opponent power plays, the 16th-ranked percentage in the league.

The Penguins won 52.1% of their faceoffs to rank ninth in the NHL.

Pittsburgh had a 9.3% shooting percentage, which ranked 25th in the league.

The Penguins shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 28.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

