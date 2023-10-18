Reilly Smith Game Preview: Penguins vs. Red Wings - October 18
The Pittsburgh Penguins, including Reilly Smith, will be in action Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Detroit Red Wings. If you're considering a wager on Smith against the Red Wings, we have plenty of info to help.
Reilly Smith vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)
Penguins vs Red Wings Game Info
Smith Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- Smith's plus-minus rating last season was +11, in 16:08 per game on the ice.
- He had a goal in 22 of 78 games last season, with multiple goals in four of them.
- Smith had an assist in 24 of 78 games last season, with multiple assists in six of them.
- Smith's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Smith going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Smith Stats vs. the Red Wings in 2022-23
- Defensively, the Red Wings conceded 275 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 22nd in league play.
- They had the league's 24th-ranked goal differential at -38.
