The Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby included, will play the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Crosby available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sidney Crosby vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Penguins vs Red Wings Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Crosby Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Crosby had a plus-minus rating of +8, and averaged 20:08 on the ice.

In 29 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal -- and four of those games included multiple goals.

Crosby had an assist in 41 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in 16 of them.

The implied probability that he goes over his points prop total is 68.9%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Crosby going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Crosby Stats vs. the Red Wings in 2022-23

The Red Wings ranked 22nd in goals against, giving up 275 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.

They had the league's 24th-ranked goal differential at -38.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.