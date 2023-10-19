West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Grant County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Grant County, West Virginia this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grant County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Petersburg High School at Uniontown Area High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Uniontown, PA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.