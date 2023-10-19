Our computer model predicts the James Madison Dukes will beat the Marshall Thundering Herd on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Marshall vs. James Madison Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction James Madison (-3.5) Over (49.5) James Madison 36, Marshall 24

Week 8 Sun Belt Predictions

Marshall Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Thundering Herd.

The Thundering Herd is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Marshall is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season.

Four of the Thundering Herd's five games with a set total have hit the over (80%).

Marshall games this year have averaged an over/under of 46.5 points, three fewer than the point total in this matchup.

James Madison Betting Info (2023)

The Dukes have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Dukes have beaten the spread four times in six games.

James Madison has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

There have been three Dukes games (out of six) that went over the total this season.

The average total for James Madison games this season has been 50.2, 0.7 points higher than the total for this game.

Thundering Herd vs. Dukes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed James Madison 34.5 21 36.7 13 32.3 29 Marshall 30.3 28.5 28.7 23 32 34

