How to Watch Men's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Friday, October 20
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The NCAA Men's Soccer slate today, which includes Maryland versus Indiana, is sure to please.
Watch your favorite men's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Florida International vs Florida Atlantic
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Notre Dame vs Wake Forest
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Indiana vs Maryland
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
