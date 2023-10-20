The SMU Mustangs (4-2) and the Temple Owls (2-5) will meet in a matchup of AAC teams on Friday, October 20, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Owls will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 19.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Temple matchup in this article.

SMU vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SMU vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Week 8 Odds

SMU vs. Temple Betting Trends

SMU has won two games against the spread this season.

The Mustangs have been favored by 19.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Temple has not won against the spread this year in five opportunities.

The Owls have been an underdog by 19.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

SMU & Temple 2023 Futures Odds

SMU To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.