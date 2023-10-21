On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the St. Louis Blues. Is Bryan Rust going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Bryan Rust score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26 if he scores a goal)

Rust stats and insights

In three of four games this season, Rust has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blues.

Rust has zero points on the power play.

Rust averages 3.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 33.3%.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up eight goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

