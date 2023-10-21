Bryan Rust and the Pittsburgh Penguins will be in action on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the St. Louis Blues. Prop bets for Rust in that upcoming Penguins-Blues matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Bryan Rust vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Rust Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Rust has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 18:19 on the ice per game.

In three of four games this year, Rust has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In three of four games this season, Rust has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Rust has yet to post an assist through four games this year.

The implied probability that Rust hits the over on his points over/under is 52.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Rust has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Rust Stats vs. the Blues in 2022-23

The Blues gave up 298 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 27th in NHL play in goals against.

Their goal differential (-38) ranked 24th in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 4 Games 2 4 Points 6 4 Goals 2 0 Assists 4

