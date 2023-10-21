Can we expect Erik Karlsson finding the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Erik Karlsson score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36 if he scores a goal)

Karlsson stats and insights

  • In one of four games this season, Karlsson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
  • Karlsson has no points on the power play.
  • Karlsson's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have given up eight goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

