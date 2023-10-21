Will Jake Guentzel light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins square off against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Jake Guentzel score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13 if he scores a goal)

Guentzel stats and insights

Guentzel has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing eight goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Blues have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

