Kris Letang will be on the ice when the Pittsburgh Penguins and St. Louis Blues meet on Saturday at Enterprise Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Letang's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Kris Letang vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Letang Season Stats Insights

Letang has averaged 24:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Through four games this season, Letang has yet to score a goal.

Letang has tallied point in two of four games this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Letang has an assist in two of four games this season, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

Letang's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Letang has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Letang Stats vs. the Blues in 2022-23

The Blues ranked 27th in goals against, giving up 298 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.

Their goal differential (-38) ranked 24th in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 4 Games 2 3 Points 0 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

