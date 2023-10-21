North Carolina Central, Norfolk State, Week 8 MEAC Football Power Rankings
Which team sits on top of the MEAC as we enter Week 8 of the college football season? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.
MEAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. North Carolina Central
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 9-0
- Overall Rank: 22nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 68th
- Last Game: W 34-23 vs Elon
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Morgan State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 19
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
2. Norfolk State
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 6-3
- Overall Rank: 62nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 67th
- Last Game: L 24-17 vs Tennessee State
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Howard
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
3. Howard
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 4-4
- Overall Rank: 73rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 59th
- Last Game: L 48-7 vs Harvard
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Norfolk State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
4. Morgan State
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 3-6
- Overall Rank: 86th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 42nd
- Last Game: L 45-3 vs Yale
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: North Carolina Central
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 19
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
5. South Carolina State
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 2-6
- Overall Rank: 125th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 123rd
- Last Game: L 28-7 vs Tennessee Tech
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Delaware State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Delaware State
- Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 0-7
- Overall Rank: 128th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 128th
- Last Game: L 51-44 vs Cent. Conn. St.
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: South Carolina State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
