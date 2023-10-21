Holy Cross, Lafayette, Week 8 Patriot League Football Power Rankings
Looking at the schools in the Patriot League, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 8 of the college football schedule? In this week's power rankings, which are located below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Patriot League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Holy Cross
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-1
- Overall Rank: 13th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 62nd
- Last Game: W 55-27 vs Bucknell
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Holy Cross jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Lafayette
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Lafayette
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 23rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 76th
- Last Game: W 12-9 vs Princeton
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Lafayette jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Holy Cross
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Fordham
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 57th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 111th
- Last Game: W 26-7 vs Stony Brook
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Fordham jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: BYE
4. Georgetown
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Overall Rank: 68th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 106th
- Last Game: W 17-7 vs Lehigh
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Georgetown jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Colgate
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Colgate
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 75th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 19th
- Last Game: W 27-24 vs Dartmouth
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Colgate jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Georgetown
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Bucknell
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 88th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 38th
- Last Game: W 21-13 vs Cornell
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Bucknell jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Lehigh
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Lehigh
- Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Overall Rank: 97th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 46th
- Last Game: L 17-7 vs Georgetown
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Lehigh jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Bucknell
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.