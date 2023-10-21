The Pittsburgh Penguins and St. Louis Blues (each coming off a loss in its last game) will clash on Saturday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Watch along on ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT as the Penguins and the Blues take the ice.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Penguins vs Blues Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Penguins Stats & Trends (2022)

The Penguins were 19th in goals against, conceding 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.

The Penguins ranked 16th in the league last season with 261 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Their goal differential (-2) ranked 18th in the league.

The 63 power-play goals the Penguins scored last season (on 290 power-play chances) were the eighth-most in the NHL.

The Penguins had the league's 14th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.72%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Erik Karlsson 82 25 76 101 101 81 0% Sidney Crosby 82 33 60 93 67 59 53% Evgeni Malkin 82 27 56 83 105 82 49.3% Jake Guentzel 78 36 37 73 48 44 50% Rickard Rakell 82 28 32 60 42 29 47.6%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blues gave up 298 total goals (3.6 per game), 27th in the NHL.

The Blues' 260 goals last season (3.2 per game) ranked them 17th in the league.

Their -38 goal differential was 24th in the league.

With 46 power-play goals (on 238 chances), the Blues were 22nd in the NHL.

The Blues had the NHL's 22nd-ranked power-play percentage (19.33%).

Blues Key Players