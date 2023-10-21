The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-2) take on the St. Louis Blues (1-1-1) at Enterprise Center on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT. The Penguins were defeated by the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 in their last game, while the Blues are coming off a 6-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which team we pick to bring home the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Penguins vs. Blues Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final tally of Blues 4, Penguins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (+135)

Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average)

Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)

Penguins vs Blues Additional Info

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins (40-31-11 overall) had a 9-11-20 record last season in contests that required overtime.

Pittsburgh picked up 36 points (13-8-10) in the 31 games it played that were decided by one goal.

The 13 times last season the Penguins finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-11-1 (three points).

Pittsburgh finished 3-11-4 in the 18 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 10 points).

The Penguins scored three or more goals 49 times, and went 36-7-6 in those games (to register 78 points).

In the 28 games when Pittsburgh recorded a single power-play goal, it had a 15-11-2 record (32 points).

In games when it outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh was 26-14-3 (55 points).

The Penguins were outshot by their opponent 37 times, and went 12-17-8 (32 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 16th 3.18 Goals Scored 3.17 17th 19th 3.21 Goals Allowed 3.63 27th 4th 34.4 Shots 28.5 27th 25th 32.8 Shots Allowed 32.3 24th 14th 21.72% Power Play % 19.33% 22nd 16th 79.09% Penalty Kill % 72.35% 30th

Penguins vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

