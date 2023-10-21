The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-2) visit the St. Louis Blues (1-1-1) at Enterprise Center on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Penguins are coming off a 6-3 defeat to the Detroit Red Wings, while the Blues fell to the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 in their last outing.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Penguins vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-160) Blues (+135) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Penguins Betting Insights

Last season, the Penguins were 11-7 in games they played as favorites on the moneyline.

In games it played with moneyline odds of -160 or better last season, Pittsburgh compiled an 8-6 record (winning 57.1% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability for this game says the Penguins have a 61.5% chance to win.

Pittsburgh and its opponent hit the over on this game's total (6.5 goals) 36 times last season.

Penguins vs Blues Additional Info

Penguins vs. Blues Rankings

Penguins 2022-23 Total (Rank) Blues 2022-23 Total (Rank) 261 (16th) Goals 260 (17th) 263 (19th) Goals Allowed 298 (27th) 63 (8th) Power Play Goals 46 (22nd) 55 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 60 (24th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Penguins Advanced Stats

The Penguins' 261 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 16th in the NHL.

Pittsburgh was 19th in goals against, giving up 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in league play.

Their goal differential (-2) ranked 18th in the league.

The 63 power-play goals Pittsburgh put up last season were the eighth-most in the NHL (on 290 chances).

The Penguins had the league's 14th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.72%).

Pittsburgh scored five shorthanded goals last season (26th among all NHL squads).

The Penguins had the league's 16th-ranked penalty-kill percentage (79.09%).

The Penguins won the ninth-highest percentage of faceoffs in the NHL, 52.1%.

Pittsburgh scored on 9.3% of its shots (25th in league).

The Penguins shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 28.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.