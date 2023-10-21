Will Pierre-Olivier Joseph Score a Goal Against the Blues on October 21?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Pierre-Olivier Joseph a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Pierre-Olivier Joseph score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130 if he scores a goal)
Joseph stats and insights
- Joseph is yet to score through four games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Blues.
- Joseph has zero points on the power play.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up eight goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Penguins vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
