In the semifinals of the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships on Saturday, Shintaro Mochizuki (ranked No. 215) meets Aslan Karatsev (No. 50).

Karatsev carries -400 odds to take home a win against Mochizuki (+290).

Shintaro Mochizuki vs. Aslan Karatsev Match Information

Tournament: The Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships

The Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Shintaro Mochizuki vs. Aslan Karatsev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aslan Karatsev has an 80.0% chance to win.

Shintaro Mochizuki Aslan Karatsev +290 Odds to Win Match -400 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +160 25.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 80.0% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 38.5% 39.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.4

Shintaro Mochizuki vs. Aslan Karatsev Trends and Insights

Mochizuki is looking to stay on track after a 7-5, 2-6, 7-5 victory over No. 41-ranked Alexei Popyrin in Friday's quarterfinals.

Karatsev will look to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 13-ranked Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals on Friday.

In his 15 matches over the past year across all court types, Mochizuki has played an average of 24.1 games (23.6 in best-of-three matches).

Mochizuki has played eight matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 24.1 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Karatsev has played 54 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 52.2% of the games. He averages 25.0 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

In 29 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Karatsev has averaged 23.7 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set, winning 51.1% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Mochizuki and Karatsev have not competed against each other.

